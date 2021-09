Filmmaker Chris Columbus is no stranger to family friendly fantasy adventures, having written the script for Gremlins and The Goonies in the 1980s, and then directed Harry Potter's big screen debut and more recently The Christmas Chronicles 2. Now Columbus is adapting House of Secrets for Disney+ from his own trilogy of novels that he co-wrote with Ned Vizzini back in 2013. The new series is being developed by the director with his 26th Street Pictures partners, Mark Radcliffe and Michael Barnathan, but it is currently too early in production to guess when we will be seeing the series arrive on the Disney+ platform other than to say it is likely to be a couple of years.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO