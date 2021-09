This section of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima wiki guide is all about the major DLC expansion for the game: Iki Island. Here you'll find a full walkthrough for everything there is to do in the expansion, including completing the story, how to beat the two Mythic Tales and seven Tales of Iki Side Quests, how to find all the Exploration items, where to find all of the various Activities, where you can locate all of its Artefacts, and miscellaneous pages like the Unwritten Tales and how to unlock the Crimson Dye Merchant!

