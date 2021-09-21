CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Source Jobs Report: Explosive cloud growth knocks Linux off top spot for desired skillsets

By Gareth Halfacree
theregister.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linux Foundation and edX's latest annual Open Source Jobs Report highlights an explosion of interest in cloud technologies that has bumped Linux off the skillset top spot for the first time. "Much of the world is rebounding from the economically crippling lockdowns of COVID-19, and hiring people with the...

www.theregister.com

