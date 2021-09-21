CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugees to reunite for 'The Score' anniversary tour

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 8 days ago
Lauryn Hill (pictured), Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of the Fugees will kick off their first tour in 25 years Wednesday in New York. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Fugees are launching a new tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album The Score.

The new venture will reunite the hip-hop group, composed of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, for its first tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.

The Fugees will kick off the tour Wednesday at an undisclosed location in New York. The show will be filmed for Global Citizen Live, a virtual 24-hour event airing Saturday on ABC, BBC, FX, YouTube and other networks and steaming services.

In addition, The Fugees' charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

Following Global Citizen Live, the tour will resume Nov. 2 in Chicago and end Dec. 18 in Ghana. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"The Fugees hae a complex but impactful history. I wasn't even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention," Hill said in a statement. "I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

The Fugees released The Score in February 1996. The album features the singles "Fu-Gee-La," "Killing Me Softly," "Ready or Not" and "No Woman, No Cry."

Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
