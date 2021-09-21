Fugees to reunite for 'The Score' anniversary tour

Lauryn Hill (pictured), Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of the Fugees will kick off their first tour in 25 years Wednesday in New York. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Fugees are launching a new tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album The Score.

The new venture will reunite the hip-hop group, composed of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, for its first tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.

The Fugees will kick off the tour Wednesday at an undisclosed location in New York. The show will be filmed for Global Citizen Live, a virtual 24-hour event airing Saturday on ABC, BBC, FX, YouTube and other networks and steaming services.

In addition, The Fugees' charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

Following Global Citizen Live, the tour will resume Nov. 2 in Chicago and end Dec. 18 in Ghana. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"The Fugees hae a complex but impactful history. I wasn't even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention," Hill said in a statement. "I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

The Fugees released The Score in February 1996. The album features the singles "Fu-Gee-La," "Killing Me Softly," "Ready or Not" and "No Woman, No Cry."