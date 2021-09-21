Texas Tales: Snake-bit family’s striking story stretches credulity

The early day Wimberley-area Dickens family sure played the dickens when it came to rattlesnakes. Noted Southwestern taleteller J. Frank Dobie wrote about the Dickens in one of his weekly newspaper columns and later included it in his book, “Rattlesnakes.” In the column he did not say where he heard the story but his book attributes it to former Hays County Judge J.R. Wilhelm. Dobie, and presumably Wilhelm, told it as truth. Be that as it may, the yarn stretches credulity tighter than water-shrunken rawhide. If it really happened, it’s one of the most “striking” Texas snake stories ever told.