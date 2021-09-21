CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The series I know what you did the last summer already has a release date

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know what you did the last summer is the title of a series that will arrive at Amazon Prime Video on October 15. It is a new adaptation of the homonymous novel of Louis Duncan, which was taken to the cinema as a successful horror movie in 1997. This...

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Tragedy strikes in new trailer for Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show

Amazon has released a brand new trailer for horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer. The series is set one year after the cover-up of a fatal car crash on graduation night that continues to haunt a group of teenagers. Bound together by the traumatic events, they find themselves stalked by a killer. In an attempt to uncover their identity, they end up discovering that their seemingly perfect town holds some dark secrets too.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dune 2 release date, cast and everything you need to know

Dune 2, or Dune: Part Two, is all fans can think about if they're fortunate enough to have seen Dune: Part One on the big screen. Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel has finally arrived in some countries around the world, leading to an impressive $36.8 million opening weekend from only 24 markets. That doesn't include major markets such as the UK and US where it will arrive in cinemas on October 22.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER, THE SPORE, ARROW October SVOD Lineup

New Trailer for I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: "Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten. The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom."
TV & VIDEOS
asapland.com

Frontier Season 4 Netflix Release date & What We Know

Frontier season 4 Netflix Release date & What We Know. After a huge success over three consistent series of Frontier, Netflix is now coming up with the next season and that is Frointer Season 4. Frontier is undoubtedly one of the most underrated shows on Netflix, and just like the previous seasons, the return is extensively unreported by the channel now.
TV SERIES
Pocket-lint.com

The Last of Us TV series: Release date, cast and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - One of the greatest games of all time, The Last of Us, is being adapted for the small screen. Announced during the summer of 2021, it has since started in production and is expected to hit our TVs in 2022. Here's everything we know about it so far.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
Madison Iseman
Person
Chrissie Fit
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Brianne Tju
Person
Ryan Phillippe
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhumans
Us Weekly

Leah Remini Doesn’t ‘Respect’ the Way Laura Prepon Handled Her Scientology Exit: ‘Not Everybody Who Has a Voice Uses It’

Not on the same page. After Laura Prepon confirmed her exit from the Church of Scientology earlier this year, Leah Remini explained why she didn’t agree with her approach. “I got people into Scientology — I promoted it most of my life,” Remini, 51, detailed during an interview with Daily Beast Live on Tuesday, September 28. “For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives.”
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Re-Team For Paul Weitz-Directed ‘Moving On;’ Limelight & Boies/Schiller Funding

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have committed to a big screen reteam in Moving On, a comedy written and to be directed by Paul Weitz. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree join them in a film about two old friends who reconnect at a funeral, and decide to exact revenge on the widower who wronged them decades before. Production will begin this fall in Los Angeles. The film’s co-financed by Limelight and Boies/Schiller Film Group. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer & Weitz are producing through Depth of Field. Limelight’s Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers are financing the film and are also producing. Boies/Schiller...
MOVIES
FanSided

Did you know? Star Trek: The Original Series stars’ salaries

The stars of Star Trek: The Original Series weren’t rolling in the dough. When Star Trek: The Original Series began in 1966, it wasn’t a time of great wealth for the actors and actresses who portrayed the characters that brought the show to life, at least by 2021 standards. Today, it’s not unusual to hear that an actor is making $250,000 per episode. Of course, most actors don’t start out making that, but they certainly don’t start out where the stars of Star Trek began, according to The Fifty-Year Mission: The First 25 Years by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
codelist.biz

German model speaks for the first time about an affair

Nicole Poturalski has received a lot more attention since her brief affair with actor Brad Pitt. But that hasn’t changed her. Nicole Poturalski speaks for the first time since the affair with Brad Pitt. She be grateful for everything. But she is just like before. She enjoyed some celebrity in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Camila Cabello Went Mad After Shawn Mendes Broke Up With Her Publicly?— Cause of Recent Fight Revealed [REPORT]

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are some of the power celebrity couples of this generation as they regularly attend red carpet events together as well as sharing a kiss in public whenever they have the opportunity. However, the pair's relationship is reportedly on the rocks, and Mendes tried to break up with Cabello before the Met Gala; how true is this?
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy