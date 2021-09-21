CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy 2021: The Crown and Lady Gambit seek to crown the first great night of Netflix

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the distribution of candidacies to the Emmy 2021 Awards left HBO above Netflix -130 versus 129-, the latter is the one who dreams of crowning his great night as he did in the Golden Balloons and get his first awards in the main categories Two are the main options: The Crown and Gambit of Lady. But the competition is not lacking candidates and even Disney +, with 72 options, has something to say in this war.

