Coworker Gets Lunch Stolen, Gets To Watch Security Footage, Drama Ensues

This story from Twitter user @zak_toscani has all the ingredients necessary for an emotional rollercoaster. Basically, what occurs is someone gets their special shrimp fried rice lunch stolen a mere 30 minutes after throwing it in the fridge, and then the security footage is busted out. The thing about the development with the security footage is that the actual coworker who ends up being revealed as the lunch thief doesn't seem like they care at all about it. Like, to the point that it's unsettling. All in all though, quite the entertaining little read.