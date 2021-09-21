CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

By MICHAEL CASEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3iQW_0c3I5UFJ00
1 of 2

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority at the end of August allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic isn’t over, and we have to do everything we can to protect renters from the harm and trauma of needless eviction, which upends the lives of those struggling to get back on their feet,” Warren said in a statement. “Pushing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes will only exacerbate this public health crisis, and cause economic harm to families, their communities, and our overall recovery.”

Bush, who pressured Biden to extend the moratorium until the end of August and was once evicted herself, said the delta variant-fueled surge makes a moratorium critical.

“As the delta variant continues to force individuals to quarantine, close schools, and stifle businesses, we must do all we can to save lives. That starts with keeping every person safely housed,” she said. Three dozen other lawmakers supported the bill.

Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away. Nearly 3.7 million people in the U.S. as of Aug. 30 said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. That is slightly higher than the numbers early in August.

Many tenants at risk of eviction are counting on emergency rental relief to keep them housed. But that money has been slow to reach them so pressure has increased to reimpose a moratorium.

The Treasury Department said last month that just over $5.1 billion of the estimated $46.5 billion in federal rental assistance — only 11% — has been distributed by states and localities through July. This includes some $3 billion handed out by the end of June and another $1.5 billion by May 31.

The prospects for the bill remain unclear but housing advocates said a moratorium was the best way to ensure more people are not forced from their homes.

“The federal eviction moratorium was a lifeline for millions of renters, and the last federal protection keeping many of them stably housed as they wait for emergency rental assistance to reach them,” said Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. “Without the moratorium in place, families will be pushed deeper into poverty, communities will struggle with increased spread of COVID-19, and our country will have a harder time containing the virus.”

Landlords, who have long opposed the moratorium, said it would only saddle renters with debt they can’t pay.

“Instead of responsibly addressing the crisis at hand, moratoriums leave renters strapped with insurmountable debt and housing providers left to unfairly hold the bag,” said Greg Brown, a senior vice president for government affairs at the National Apartment Association. “Ultimately, any effort to pursue additional moratoriums will only balloon the nation’s rental debt ... and exacerbate the housing affordability crisis, permanently jeopardizing the availability of safe and affordable housing.”

Comments / 34

Clyde Kinard
8d ago

It's time for people to get off their asses and get back to work, and pay their rent so the owners of property can finally get what's owed to them.

Reply(8)
31
Lisa Sobczak Strand
8d ago

there are so many jobs out there, get off your butts and at least try to pay your rent, not tattoos, not hair braiding, not bigger TVs, piercings, or eye lashes. pay your dues. your living in an apartment that was not meant to be free!! Owners also have to make their payments. kick em all to the street!

Reply
21
paul
8d ago

This is becoming a broken record…. Using the COVID-19 thing.. to stop the eviction is a joke.. and is costing the banks and landlord and property owners.. 21 billon of dollars a month…. In there Dime.. these people have almost two years to get a job and pay back something.. and have not… and millions of Americans work every single day.. and are up every day trying to better themselves.. the time for handouts is over.. start being part of the working class..

Reply
19
Related
WSB Radio

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

House passes bill on sentencing disparity with bipartisan backing

It's not at all common for the House to pass a bill on a contentious issue with bipartisan support, which made it all the more encouraging to see the EQUAL Act clear the chamber with relative ease yesterday. Reuters reported:. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
CNBC

There’s a push for unemployment reform in Democrats' $3.5 trillion package

Worker advocates are trying to get reforms for the U.S. unemployment safety net into a $3.5 trillion package being floated by Democrats. An initial House proposal didn't include reforms. But three senators want to add the Unemployment Insurance Improvement Act into the Finance Committee's portion of the measure. Proponents fear...
U.S. POLITICS
thecommunityword.com

Eviction moratorium: the other half of the story

It’s easy to understand workforce diversity helps with product development because it takes into account all demographic perspectives. Mazda neglected to take into account the Spanish population when it named a car model the Mazda Laputa. Laputa can be translated into the woman who sells her body for sex. Bad and costly decision.
HOMELESS
Daily Trojan

Panel discusses end of eviction moratorium

As the coronavirus pandemic raged throughout the United States in August, the Supreme Court made the decision to reverse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, raising concerns about the livelihood of six million renters. With crucial renter protections gone, eviction cases are paralyzing the courts and families...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Hit Impasse on Biden Agenda, Debt Ceiling Increase (1)

Democratic factions remain at odds on tax and spending package. Deadlines looming for funding government, raising debt ceiling. Democrats hit a wall in their high-stakes effort to simultaneously avert a government shutdown, avoid a debt default and advance President. Joe Biden. ’s $4 trillion agenda, as feuding gripped lawmakers and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Affordability#Rental Home#Health And Human Services#Covid#The Supreme Court#The U S Census Bureau#The Treasury Department
Bangor Daily News

Supreme Court at crossroads in term with abortion and gun cases

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court begins its new term next week at a crossroads and under tremendous political scrutiny, as the expanded conservative majority takes on major cases on abortion and guns that could change American society as well as how the public views the high court’s legitimacy. Those issues...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Housing
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville homeless increase as eviction moratorium is set to end

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) An increase in the homeless population has been felt across the state of California, but residents and business owners have seen a notable increase in the downtown Watsonville area. With the statewide eviction moratorium set to expire on Sept. 30, many advocates are concerned the homeless problem could soon be exacerbated. Conchita The post Watsonville homeless increase as eviction moratorium is set to end appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Lawyers could prevent eviction crisis from getting a lot worse

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lawyers may be the only thing standing in the way of eviction for millions of renters. With the end of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium on Aug. 26, most landlords can now ask courts to evict tenants who haven't been paying their rent. As a result, new eviction filings are spiking across the country. Data show that once an eviction court begins a case, it's very likely the tenant will quickly be out on the street -- unless they have legal representation.
HOMELESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate Republicans Block Bill To Suspend Debt Limit That Would Avert Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A showdown in the U.S. Senate rolls into a new day as the hours tick down towards a deadline to keep the government open. This morning, it’s back to the drawing board for Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Thursday, it could affect millions of workers across the country.  Despite Republicans blocking a bill that would fund government operations, Democrats say they will try again. President Joe Biden told reports on Monday that he’s optimistic and that they will get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News/Talk 750 WSB

Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With President Joe Biden's broad domestic agenda at risk of collapse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

588K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy