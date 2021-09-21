How Harry Shum Jr. Is Celebrating Asian Excellence in Hollywood
The first thing I want to ask Harry Shum Jr. (last seen stealing hearts as Doc Hottie in Nora From Queens and in last winter’s rom-com, All My Life) is if he’s aware of the particular cachet Hennessy has among the Asian diaspora—i.e., that the brand is practically synonymous with our community’s idea of a good time. We share an “if you know, you know” laugh, and then Shum does me one better with a lovely memory from childhood:www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0