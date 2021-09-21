How Harry Shum Jr. Is Celebrating Asian Excellence in Hollywood

Sarah Jessica Parker is still in shock after the surprising news of Willie Garson’s death this week. The actor’s son, Nathen Garson, announced the 57-year-old’s passing on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

