Mack Wilds Details The Lessons He Wants To Teach His Daughter Tristyn Naomi

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay's family is now a "Party of Five," and the alliterative names of their three kids have us wondering if AAA ever saved the day for them after an auto emergency. On September 9, Hewitt announced that she and Hallisay had welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James. He joins siblings Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5, who found a fun way to celebrate his imminent arrival by decorating their mom's baby bump with a giant winking face. "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," she captioned an Instagram photo of their handiwork. "My belly was a big hit."

