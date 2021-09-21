CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mack Wilds Details The Lessons He Wants To Teach His Daughter Tristyn Naomi

Cover picture for the article"I want to teach my daughter to...enjoy her femininity, her Blackness," Wilds said. Last year, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and girlfriend Christina Hammond-Wilds exclusively announced to ESSENCE the birth of their baby girl Tristyn Naomi. Fast forward a year and a half later, the Wilds are happy, healthy and thriving as they adjust to life as first-time parents with their beautiful new addition to their growing family.

