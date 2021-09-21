Tony Pollard was one of the most effective running backs in the NFL in Week 2

We weren’t alone in this, but we’ve been advising to stash Justin Fields since before the season even began. While he is owned in roughly 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, he’s obviously also widely available. Here we are just a few games into the season, and Fields is headlining our top Week 3 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. It might be a little premature, but with Andy Dalton hurting, Fields could start having value as soon as next week (and so could Deshaun Watson…more on that later). Fields isn’t the only player replacing an injured QB (though he’s probably the only one worth picking up), and apparently QBs absorbed most of the bad injury luck, as few players at other positions look ready to ascend to starter status (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing). Sony Michel, JaMycal Hasty, and Peyton Barber took advantage of injuries to get more touches, but depending on the injury reports this week, they won’t be in high demand. In fact, two handcuff/committee backs, Tony Pollard and Cordarrelle Patterson, might be the best RB pickups.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO