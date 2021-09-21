CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Massey to Receive Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Award

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Oscar-winning sound mixer Paul Massey will receive the Cinema Audio Society ’s highest honor, the Career Achievement Award, during the 58th CAS Awards, slated to be held March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

He won an Oscar, BAFTA and CAS Award for Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as BAFTA and CAS Awards for Walk the Line and Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World. He received an additional CAS Award for Ford v Ferrari and another BAFTA for Almost Famous .

Massey — who has enjoyed longtime collaborations with directors including Ridley Scott, James Mangold and Gore Verbinski — was born near Pinewood Studios in London, studied music through the Royal Academy of Music, and played in various bands and orchestras before beginning his career in sound. He has also recorded and mixed albums, as well as live tours with bands such as Yes, Supertramp and The Police for a series of TV concert films. He moved into film more formally when he joined Deluxe/Filmhouse in Toronto, where he met and worked with Andy Nelson in the late ’80s.

“I am overjoyed, honored, and humbled to receive this CAS Career Achievement Award,” said Massey. “It means so much to me accepting this recognition from my peers who I respect so much.”

Added CAS president Karol Urban, “Paul has been crafting the final sound for films that have become part of the fabric of our popular culture and collective experience for decades. His continued boundless enthusiasm, energy, and talent for sound mixing and the sound mixing community make him an ideal recipient of this honor.”

