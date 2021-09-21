CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo urges Tottenham & Harry Kane to put chaotic summer behind them

By Jude Summerfield
90min.com
 8 days ago

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has urged both Harry Kane and the club to put their chaotic summer behind them and focus on delivering better performances. The England captain struggled noticeably during the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday in what was his third Premier League start of the season. After a transfer window in which he pushed heavily for a move to champions Manchester City, Kane is yet to deliver a performance of note under new manager Santo.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Matt Doherty confident Tottenham will start firing under Nuno Espirito Santo

Matt Doherty does not think it will be long until Nuno Espirito Santo has Tottenham fully firing.Spurs won their opening three Premier League games 1-0, but a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend and a 2-2 draw at Rennes in the Europa Conference League have seen their progress stutter.Circumstances have been against Spurs since the international break, with injuries to key attacking players and the unavailability of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez following their decision to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers.Goals and creativity have been an issue this season but Doherty, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele shows Nuno Espirito Santo he can answer Tottenham’s problems in Rennes draw

Tanguy Ndombele is exactly what Tottenham need. Now they have to start playing him.The 24-year-old made his first start in nearly five months during their 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.It is no coincidence he has reappeared just five days after boss Nuno Espirito Santo was heavily criticised for playing three defensively-minded central midfielders during their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all offer something slightly different but ostensibly they form a trio which lacks creativity. There is an edge missing that a certain Frenchman brought back to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo seeks Tottenham approval with Chelsea test set to reveal intent

There are no shortcuts in football management. No Konami code to bash to get ahead of the competition. For a new manager, the process of developing an understanding of the players at their disposal and getting fans onside with their style of play takes time, even with the weekend-to-midweek programme at the top-level. The most restrictive factor is that patience is a scarce commodity.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo REFUSES to consider if he would swap Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku - but try as he might, the Tottenham boss cannot ignore the Belgian's impact at their London rivals

Nuno Espirito Santo was in no mood to take the bait. After Thursday’s punishing night in Rennes, when familiar issues resurfaced and two more players went lame, this was not the time for easy headlines or fantasy football. ‘Harry is an amazing player. I will only speak about my players,’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“He’s been brilliant”: Tottenham starlet speaks out on his time under Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham starlet Joe Rodon speaks out on his time under Nuno Espirito Santo. Speaking in an interview (h/t football.london), Tottenham starlet Joe Rodon spoke about his experience working under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The Welsh defender said that he has had a brilliant time under the new boss so far and he wants to learn a lot from the Portuguese gaffer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Tottenham Harry Kane#Spurs#Arsenal#The Premier League#Molineux#Crystal Palace
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno: Kane and the club must forget about last summer

Tottenham boss Nuno was unhappy with questions about Harry Kane's form today. The Portuguese was in no mood to discuss Kane, relying on general answers to bat away questions about his striker, but called on Kane, and the club, to put the past "behind us" ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Downbeat Kane is still mulling over the summer, Alli is unable to offer a creative spark and the defence is STILL looking fragile... the problems Nuno Espirito Santo must solve after a torrid week for Tottenham

Life comes at you quickly in the Premier League and weaknesses can never be masked for long. Take Tottenham. They topped the table prior to the September internationals, the only team with a perfect record after three consecutive 1-0 wins to start the season. Nobody was raving about off-the-chart entertainment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min.com

Nuno Espirito Santo takes positives from Tottenham's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that there were positives to take from his side's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. Spurs started brightly but the tides turned when N'Golo Kante was introduced at the expense of Mason Mount at half-time. After this Chelsea took control of things, with goals from Thiago Silva, Kante himself and a late strike from Antonio Rudiger seeing them win comfortably.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo says Tottenham's 'many problems' can't be solved on the training ground amid hectic schedule as he urges mis-firing players to deliver during games as they head to Wolves in the Carabao Cup

Nuno Espirito Santo says Tottenham do not have time to solve their 'many problems' in training and must use matches to improve, as they face Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Nuno complained about their lack of wins, levels of performance and absent players, with Lucas Moura and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Redknapp claims Nuno Espirito Santo has the 'dream' job managing Tottenham but urges Spurs coach to fix their set piece woes ahead of Sunday's crunch derby with Arsenal

Harry Redknapp has described the Tottenham manager's role as a 'dream' job in football but has urged Nuno Espirito Santo to sort out Spurs' set piece woes ahead of Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal. Tottenham head into this weekend's Emirates Stadium showpiece event with the Gunners in questionable form,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy