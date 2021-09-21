Nuno Espirito Santo urges Tottenham & Harry Kane to put chaotic summer behind them
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has urged both Harry Kane and the club to put their chaotic summer behind them and focus on delivering better performances. The England captain struggled noticeably during the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday in what was his third Premier League start of the season. After a transfer window in which he pushed heavily for a move to champions Manchester City, Kane is yet to deliver a performance of note under new manager Santo.www.90min.com
