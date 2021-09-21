Large Employers Launch Telemedicine Program to Tackle Black Health Disparities

DALLAS, September 22, 2021 — COVID-19 has affected the health, job safety and financial security of Hispanic Americans. Hispanic people are almost 2.5 times as likely to die from COVID-19 than white/non-Hispanic people, when age is taken into account[1]. This disproportionate impact of the pandemic is shedding a new national light on the alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rate remaining within the Hispanic community[2]. As a champion for health equity, the American Heart Association, the leading global voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all, has launched a new public awareness campaign to empower and inform the community about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine in a way that is relevant to Latino culture and language. According to a journal from the Psychoneuroimmunology Research Society, the lack of accurate Spanish-language resources about COVID-19 vaccinations has contributed to a prevalence of misinformation, adversely impacting communities of color at a greater rate[3].

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO