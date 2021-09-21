CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The creative ways retailers are trying to sidestep shipping delays, from Home Depot flying in power tools to Walmart chartering smaller ships that can fit into tinier ports

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VGXH_0c3I3xR000

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • A record number of container ships are causing backlogs in key US ports, causing shortages and price hikes.
  • Major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Lululemon have taken on extra costs to offset the shortages.
  • The supply-chain snags threaten to cause further price hikes, as well as shutter more businesses.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

As record numbers of hulking cargo ships clog key ports and threaten the global supply chain, many retailers have been forced to find creative ways to overcome shortages and price hikes.

From hoarding goods to chartering their own vessels and flying in products, retailers have been forced to quickly pivot, scrapping traditional strategies in favor of more expensive ones, as the companies prepare for an onslaught of holiday shopping.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that grocery stores had begun stock-piling Thanksgiving goods. Similarly, automotive and electronics companies have also been hoarding in-demand items like computer chips and video game consoles.

Earlier this month, Lululemon told investors it is relying more heavily on air freight in order to avoid port congestion. Air shipments are significantly more expensive than transporting goods by sea. A $195 ocean shipment can cost $1,000 by air, according to Freightos .

Last month, Walmart announced during an earnings call it was chartering its own ships to prepare for the holiday shopping season. By contracting with smaller logistic management companies, retailers can have more control over the movement of their goods, but they face a hefty price tag. Chartering a vessel can cost an average of $40,000 per day for a vessel carrying 3,000 20-foot containers - a rate which can add up to be even higher than record rates of $9,817.72 to ship a 40-foot container from Asia to the US, according to the Drewry World Container Index.

Walmart has also taken to chartering smaller vessels in order to have the capacity to dock and unload at smaller ports where congestion is lower than key ports like those in Southern California that handle nearly half of US imports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoIW0_0c3I3xR000

Courtesy of Marine Exchange of Southern California

Walmart is one of several retailers to begin chartering its own vessels in recent months. Ikea and Home Depot have also followed suit. In August, Ikea said it was shipping goods over private vessels, as well as purchasing its own shipping containers.

Earlier in the summer, Home Depot told investors it was reserving its own ships, as well as snatching up merchandise on the spot market - a buying option that can cost as much as four times pre-established contract rates.

Home Depot President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker said the company was also flying in "smaller, higher value items," like power tools on some occasions.

Earlier this year, Peloton moved to prioritize logistical concerns as well, pumping $100 million into air and ocean freight deliveries due to long wait times for products. In January, Amazon expanded its transportation fleet by purchasing 11 Boeing 767 airliners to use as cargo planes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdeK8_0c3I3xR000

Amazon

Ultimately, supply-chain snags are likely to add dominance to big-box retailers while cutting out smaller companies that don't have the extra funds to charter their own vessels or ship via cargo planes.

"Whenever we have a constrained supply like this it's always the big dogs that win," Douglas Kent, the executive vice president of strategy and alliances at the Association for Supply Chain Management , told Insider. "The smaller businesses just don't have the capital to keep up. They're already in survival mode. They're going to have to pass these costs on to customers and risk losing out to big-box retailers that can absorb the costs themselves. As a result, we will likely see the shuttering of more companies due to these ongoing issues."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
RETAIL
8newsnow.com

With extended shipping delays, consumers are encouraged to shop early

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everything from Christmas trees, bikes, and even clothing is getting delayed. Many people say they are trying not to panic when their packages don’t arrive on time. Brian Gordon, a principal with Applied Analysis, says there have been reports of delays of cargo being able to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Cargo Ships#Power Tools#Getty Images A#The Wall Street Journal#Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NBC Bay Area

USPS Overhaul, Jammed Ports May Cause Holiday Shipping Delays

A reorganization at the United States Postal Service combined with a logjam at West Coast ports could lead to holiday shortages and shipping delays. Starting Friday, a small amount of first class mail and periodicals could take extra time to arrive. Single piece first class mail traveling in the same region will still be delivered within two days. But items like first class parcels or items traveling from one zone to another could take an extra two days on top of the typical shipping time.
OAKLAND, CA
Sourcing Journal

No Place to Turn as Shipping Woes Go Coast to Coast

Already hampered by supply chain disruptions, FedEx has had to reroute 600,000 packages per day due to labor shortages. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most

Skyrocketing demand for boxes and packing materials during the pandemic has slashed paper production across North America, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for retail companies. “We’re starting to hear, ‘We’re out of paper,'” said Polly Wong, president of San Francisco-based direct-marketing firm Belardi Wong, noting that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Costco chartering ships to transport goods amid global supply-chain troubles

Costco is chartering its own container ships to transport goods between Asia and North America amid ongoing global supply chain issues. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said the company has "chartered three ocean vessels for the next year" which will carry "several thousand containers." Ticker...
ECONOMY
mashed.com

The Unusual Way Costco Is Trying To Prevent Shipping Delays

Costco has chartered three ships in an attempt to circumnavigate the global shipping crisis and the costs that come with it. The plan is to transport products from Asia and Canada to the United States. However, as 10 News reports, Costco's CFO Richard Galanti expects that it will take twice the usual time for some items to reach store shelves. "It's a lot of fun right now," he commented.
INDUSTRY
KPEL 96.5

Costco to Place Purchase Limits on Certain Items. Again.

You think we would have been prepared after last year. As much as we want to think that it can't happen again, I'm always a little nervous when I walk into a grocery store these days. After almost a year of shortages and purchase limits, it's hard to think that the hoarding and limited supplies are back just as we are approaching cold and flu season. And I don't think that I'm the only one saying "Not again!".
RETAIL
AL.com

Major retailer limits sale of water, toilet paper

In a move that harkens back to the early days of the COVID pandemic, a major U.S. retailer is once again limiting purchases of some items. Costco is placing limits on the sale of toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and Kirkland-brand water in anticipation of rising COVID cases amid the spread of the delta variant, the Hill reported. The retailer said it is “putting some limitations on key items,” but did not stipulate the exact limits.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Business Insider

241K+
Followers
17K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy