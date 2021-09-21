CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19, ‘Has Had No Symptoms’ Amid ‘Selling Sunset’ Production Pause

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Safety first. Tarek El Moussa is isolating with fiancée Heather Rae Young as Selling Sunset halts production due to a positive coronavirus test.

The 40-year-old Flip or Flop star’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, September 21, “Tarek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no symptoms. He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated.”

The pair, who got engaged in July 2020, “are tested multiple times a week for filming purposes,” according to the rep. “Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae’s tests all came back negative.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pR6jQ_0c3I3qFv00
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Broadimage/Shutterstock

Multiple sources revealed to Us that the Netflix reality show pressed pause on production after a cast member’s COVID-19 test results came back positive. The series will be “shut down” for 15 days, one insider noted, with another telling Us that cast and crew members “will be tested twice this week before resuming production.”

El Moussa and Young, who has been on the show since its first season aired in 2019, are laying low for the time being.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production immediately postponed filming and the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe,” the HGTV personality’s rep told Us. “Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete.”

Last fall, El Moussa hinted that fans might be seeing more of him on the popular series as he and the former Playboy model continue wedding planning.

“Who knows what the future holds. I would love to film with her one day,” he told Us exclusively in September 2020, even teasing the possibility that the couple could have a show of their own someday. “You know, we have a lot of fun together. We have great chemistry together and I think the fans would enjoy it. … I mean, I don’t even know what the show would be about, but I’m an investor, she’s a real estate agent. We love design. We love real estate. We love each other. So I’m sure there’s a show in there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhY3s_0c3I3qFv00
Tarek El Moussa Birdie Thompson/Sipa/Shutterstock

The California native is no stranger to working with his real-life partner. When Flip or Flop premiered in 2013, he was still married to costar Christina Haack. The duo finalized their divorce in 2018 but continued working together on the home decorating series.

Earlier this year, the exes made headlines after El Moussa allegedly hurled insults at Haack, 38, on set. Young recently told Us that the tension has died down between her fiancé and the Christina on the Coast star, who announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Monday, September 20.

“People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes. There’s going to be little frustrations here and there,” Young exclusively revealed earlier this month. “There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds, and there’s only so much that the world sees. It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Why Tarek El Moussa Thinks Having Kids With Heather Rae Young Will Be ‘Much Easier’

Dad duty! Tarek El Moussa has two children with Christina Haack — and is ready for more with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. “When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 16, while promoting season 2 of the HGTV show. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young react to Christina Haack's engagement to Joshua Hall

Tarek El Moussa and his soon-to-be wife, Heather Rae Young, offered congratulatory remarks to Christina Haack following the announcement of her engagement. Haack, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm she is engaged to Joshua Hall, who she began dating in the spring. She shared three images of herself and her new husband-to-be along with a video flashing her diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
realitytitbit.com

How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101, HGTV?

A successful real estate agent, Tarek El Moussa found fame from his reality shows, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa where he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. Of Moroccan descent, El Moussa was born and raised in...
BUENA PARK, CA
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrated Son Hudson’s 2nd Birthday ‘Separately’ From Ex-Husband Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger

His big day! Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead each showered their son, Hudson, with love on his birthday in their own ways. Anstead, 42, threw the toddler a party to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Monday, September 6. While a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Anstead’s new flame, Renée Zellweger, was in attendance, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, didn’t make an appearance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
People

Ant Anstead Says He 'Inherited an Extended Family' in Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Ant Anstead is dedicated to being the best modern parent he can be — and that's why he has such a good relationship with Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42, who finalized his divorce from HGTV's Christina Haack in June after less than two years of marriage, has built a strong connection with El Moussa, who was married to Haack from 2009 to 2016 and shares two kids with her: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

What is Christina Haack's fiance Joshua Hall's age?

Christina Haack has just announced her engagement to Joshua Hall, which has led fans to wonder how old her new fiance is. For her third marriage-to-be, Christina has sealed the engagement deal with her beau Josh in the romantic setting of Montage Los Cabos. Josh put a ring on the...
RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Cancer Twice. COVID. Now Celiac Disease: HGTV Host Tarek El Moussa Learns New Diagnosis with Fiancée at His Side; Support Through a Diagnosis

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, 40, was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage of the small intestine. El Moussa is a two-time cancer survivor, having beaten thyroid and testicular cancers. Having celiac disease increase your risk for some cancers including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Covid 19#Hgtv#Playboy#Hot Hollywood
E! News

Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed His Lavish Wedding to Heather Rae Young Is Way "Over Budget"

Watch: Tarek El Moussa Spills LAVISH Upcoming Honeymoon Plans. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa exclusively detailed his upcoming wedding plans (and honeymoon dream destination!) with fiancée Heather Rae Young during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14. After an "epic" joint bachelor and bachelorette party alongside his Selling Sunset bride-to-be, Tarek confirmed that he's tying the knot in October.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Fight with Ex-Wife: It Totally Sucked!

So, yeah, that definitely happened. Back in June, we reported that Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, had gotten into a heated exchange while filming their HGTV reality show, Flip or Flop. According to various outlets, Tarek was the one who really gave to to Christina, labeling her...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Their Marriage ~Flopped~ but Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Each Other Are Amicable

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s marriage may have ~flopped,~ but their quotes about each other show their relationship is still amicable. Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and during their marriage, welcomed two gorgeous children. Their daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010 followed by their son, Brayden, in 2015. After separating in 2016, their divorce was finalized nearly two years later in 2018. Amid their relationship falling apart, the exes have continued working together on their HGTV show, which has 10 seasons under its belt.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Christina Haack's third engagement ring cost double average US salary

Christina Haack, 38, has announced the happy news that she is engaged to Joshua Hall, and she has the most jaw-dropping ring! The mesmerising diamond is believed to be worth $150,000 – which is double the average US salary for an entire year which sits at $71,456. The star announced...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy