The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Monday released news of permanent repair plans for Kolekole Bridge, as well as three bridges along the Hāmākua Coast. An intermediate repair project will supplement the emergency welding on Kolekole Bridge, completed on Sept. 20, 2021, which allowed for a weight posting of 12 tons. This follow up repair will be completed within three to four months and will restore normal operations on the bridge, according to a press release from HDOT. A contractor has been selected for the intermediate repairs, which will include installation of a steel truss structure, support beams, and rod hangers to support the bridge.

