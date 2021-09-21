These 6 dog breeds shed the most in fall

Some dog breeds have a firm and lasting hold on the public’s heart and consistently place in the top 10 of the ranking of most popular dogs. The strong and noble German Shepherd Dog is one of these lasting favorites. In fact, for the past ten years the German Shepherd has been the number two most popular dog in the United States, and it’s been in the top 10 for decades. And for good reason. Dating back to 1899, the breed (known as Deutsche Schaferhunde in German) was established in Germany by Captain Max von Stephanitz and other breeders. Using only the very best dogs, they developed a breed known for confidence, intelligence, loyalty, and courage. Plus, there’s no mistaking the GSD’s characteristic appearance with the pointed ears and muscular physique. Every German Shepherd owner knows the special bond shared with this dog. What else can you expect from such an incredible breed. They’ll also tell you these 10 facts about German Shepherd Dogs are absolutely true:

