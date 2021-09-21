CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alitalia's final weeks flying marked by protests, apologies

By NICOLE WINFIELD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- Italy's failing national airline Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given the intensifying strikes and labor protests that are disrupting services ahead of the airline's planned Oct. 14 demise. In a series of tweets, Alitalia apologized to its...

omahanews.net

Workers protest loss of 7,000 jobs as Alitalia restructures to ITA Air

ROME, Italy: Hundreds of Alitalia workers stopped highway traffic as they blocked an airport exit on Friday to protest that most staff will soon lose their jobs. Alitalia is being reorganized, as of October 15, as a new airline, named ITA, and will take over Alitalia's aircraft, routes and facilities. However, it will only retain some 2,800 of 10,000 Alitalia's employees.
ADVOCACY
airlinegeeks.com

ITA Prepares To Bid For Alitalia’s Brand

The change of the guard between the historic Alitalia and the newly created ITA as Italian flag carrier is less than a month away, but the situation is far from defined. Alitalia is going through its bankruptcy procedure and will stop flying on Oct. 15; on the same date, the new state-owned carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) will take over some of its routes and will begin its adventure with 52 aircraft and 2,800 employees, putting it at roughly half the size of its predecessor.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, coming into effect on 4 October, all about the jabbed and the jabbed-nots.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier – with the “test to fly” dropped. The same applies for under-18s arriving from 55 countries whose vaccinations are recognised.But for unvaccinated travellers (including non-British under-18s arriving from unrecognised nations), the impending changes are either neutral or negative.The transport secretary, Grant...
TRAVEL
Daily Herald

Israeli FM Lapid heads to Bahrain for first official visit

JERUSALEM -- Israel's foreign minister arrived in Bahrain on Thursday, the first high-level visit to the small Gulf state by a senior Israeli official since the signing last year of a landmark agreement to establish diplomatic ties. Yair Lapid landed in Bahrain's capital, Manama, for meetings with his Bahraini counterpart...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Herald

For migrants in Greece, road to heaven leads through Albania

IEROPIGI, Greece -- In the early 1990s, tens of thousands of impoverished Albanian migrants slogged through the oak woods near the village of Ieropigi, dodging Greek border patrols to seek work in Greece after the collapse of communism in Albania. Thirty years later, the cross-border flow is reversed, though on...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Herald

Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID

She lived a life of adventure that spanned two continents. She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, barely escaped Europe ahead of Benito Mussolini's fascists, ground steel for the U.S. war effort and advocated for her disabled daughter in a far less enlightened time. She was, her daughter said, someone who didn't make a habit of giving up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands -- The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program,...
EUROPE
Daily Herald

Italian ex-mayor who welcomed migrants sentenced to 13 years

ROME -- A court in southern Italy on Thursday convicted the former mayor of a tiny town dubbed 'œthe town of welcome' of aiding illegal immigration and sentenced him to 13 years and two months in prison. Domenico 'œMimmo' Lucano was also convicted of fraud, embezzlement, criminal association and abuse...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France to reduce visas for North Africans in migration spat

France will reduce the number of visas issued to people in North Africa because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.The move announced Tuesday comes amid pressure from far-right politicians on centrist President Emmanuel Macron to implement tougher immigration rules and creates new tensions between France and its North African neighbors. Morocco s foreign minister slammed the decision as “unjustified.”Starting in a few weeks, the French government plans to slash the number of visas given to Algerians and Moroccans by half, and to Tunisians by 30%, according to government officials.All three countries were part of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic about defending" Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights.Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.The country has been one of the most popular routes for decades for smugglers to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dubai opens Expo 2020 to a world still reeling from pandemic

Dubai opened Expo 2020 in an extravagant ceremony Thursday that bathed the site’s signature central dome in light, a symbolic beacon for the city-state’s hopes that the world’s fair will draw tourists despite the coronavirus pandemic.Delayed a year by the virus, Expo 2020 has over 190 countries taking part in the event that will last six months. The futuristic extravaganza, complete with individual pavilions feels like an entire city, built on what were once rolling sand dunes on Dubai's southern edges. After spending $7 billion on the site, Dubai hopes it will attract new businesses and draw more foreigners...
WORLD
Fortune

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever: Singapore shows the world what ‘endemic’ COVID might look like

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Highly-vaccinated Singapore is battling a record wave of COVID-19 infections just as the city plans to re-open to the world. But Singapore's 80% vaccination rate has kept severe cases and deaths down, potentially proving that living with the virus—versus trying to eradicate it—is the surest path out of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

United Airlines to axe hundreds of unvaccinated staff

United Airlines is set to lay off hundreds of employees who have refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.The carrier announced that roughly 600 members of staff would be axed after failing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.This number does not include the 3 per cent who filed for exemption on religious or medical grounds. According to United, 99 per cent of its workforce presented proof of vaccination prior to the deadline.Those who have failed to prove their vaccinated status or have not put forward a valid exemption claim will have one last chance to fall into line, according...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

EU urges Kosovo, Serbia talk on disputes, lower tensions

The head of the European Union s executive branch on Wednesday called on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve their disputes through the dialogue and deescalate the recent tension over license plates.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kosovo's capital, Pristina to meet with senior leaders as part of her regional tour before an EU-Western Balkans summit on Oct. 6. “It is vital that Kosovo and Serbia normalize their relations,” she said at a news conference with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. “The EU-facilitated dialogue ... is the only platform to resolve the current crisis.”Representatives of the...
POLITICS
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
The Independent

Albania complains its EU accession bid is being held hostage

Albania's prime minister on Tuesday complained about the delay in the launch of European Union membership negotiations with his country, saying Bulgaria’s veto is holding the process hostage.Edi Rama spoke at a news conference with European commission chief Ursula von der Leyen who is on a regional tour ahead of the Oct. 6 summit of the European Council on Western Balkans.Rama called Albania’s situation as “absurd," noting that Bulgaria is blocking the start of talks with North Macedonia and as a result is also holding up Albania.The western Balkan states — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
