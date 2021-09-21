CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland County reports 72nd COVID fatality

wxhc.com
 8 days ago

Cortland County lost its 72nd resident to covid-19 this week. It follows three fatalities from earlier this month by the local health department. The latest was confirmed in yesterday’s daily case report. Weekly summarized data covering September 13-19 showed no additional deaths, but 13 new hospitalizations. Community transmission remains “high,”...

wxhc.com

Related
CBS Baltimore

City-Run Health Clinic In Druid Heights Flagged For Dead Rodents, Substandard Conditions In New OIG Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dead rodents, water leaks and HVAC problems that could potentially spoil medical tests are just some of the problems plaguing the Baltimore City Health Department’s Druid Sexual Health Clinic in Druid Heights, according to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General. During an investigation dating back to December 2020, inspectors observed dead rodents and insects in a supply room, damaged or missing ceiling tiles likely caused by water leaks, a damaged access door, and an outside dumpster that often fills up with trash from nearby residents and businesses. While the health department contracted a pest control...
BALTIMORE, MD
RiverBender.com

The Illinois Department Of Public Health Is Reporting The First Human Case Of Rabies In Illinois Since 1954

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed the diagnosis after testing at its lab. In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined. One month later, the individual Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Health
Cortland County, NY
Government
Morganton News Herald

New COVID-19 outbreak in Burke nursing home reported

Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursing home in the county. The Burke County Health Department reported 15,080 total cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from 14,935 total cases on Monday. Of the total cases, the county currently has 999 active cases, according to a release from the health department.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wxhc.com

Access to Independence of Cortland County names new leader

After conducting a nationwide search, Access To Independence of Cortland County, Inc. (ATI) selected Alexandra Mikowski (she/her) as the agency’s new Executive Director. Prior to joining the staff, Mikowski served on ATI’s Board of Directors for four years, including during the last transition of executive leadership. She was previously with...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Weekly rate steady as 4,570 cases added; ICU use highest since January

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,570 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,683 cases per day, virtually unchanged from a week ago, and up 19% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.43 million infections statewide. Counties in the southeastern health care region continue to have the lowest infection rates ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,448 New COVID Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,448 new confirmed COVID cases and 23 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 756,363. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,213. There were 97,488 total new tests reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.97%. There are 632 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 165 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Covid#Cdc#Fatality
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 419 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 419 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 297 are confirmed and 122 are probable cases. There have been 8,126 total hospitalizations and 120,573 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,160. The 12 newly reported deaths occurred from Sept. 12-23, the Health Department said. One patient was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and nine were in the 65+ age group. This...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Boston

36,723 Total Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Just 0.80% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 4,738 this week, but the number remains less than 1% of all vaccinated residents. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. The cumulative count this week was 36,723 people, which is just 0.80% of the 4.6 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 32,345 breakthrough cases. Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 1,155 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 1,001 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.03% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 254 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 217 last week, which marks 0.006% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS LA

LA County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold Steady

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County’s number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients held mostly steady Monday, increasing by one, while the county reported just five new virus-related deaths. Numbers of new fatalities and COVID infections tend to be low on Mondays due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The five new COVID deaths reported Monday gave the county an overall death toll of 26,018. The county reported another 986 cases, for a pandemic total of 1,455,155. According to state figures, where were 908 people hospitalized in the county with COVID, up from 907 on Sunday, with 278 people in intensive care, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wxhc.com

Deadline arrives for NY hospital staff to get 1st dose of vaccine

Today (Sep. 27) is the deadline for employees in all New York hospitals to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The DOH requirement does allow home care, hospice and adult care facility workers until October 7 to receive an initial shot. Still, it’s led to dozens of resignations...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County to bring onboard temporary contact tracing team

Cortland County is hiring a team of six COVID-19 contact tracers on a per-diem basis, citing the rise of COVID-19 transmission in the county as a reason to strengthen the county’s contact tracing efforts. At Thursday’s county legislature meeting, legislators unanimously approved the part-time, temporary positions. The appointment would last...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
KTLA

3 ways to get digital COVID vaccine records in L.A. County

With Los Angeles County set to begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination verification to enter several settings next week, officials are reminding residents about different ways to get digital records to use as proof of vaccination. Starting Oct. 7, L.A. County will require customers to show proof of vaccination or a recent...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

