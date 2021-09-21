Gov. Hochul, Mayor de Blasio roll out new plans to address climate change

In honor of Climate Week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul toured the new 1-acre working farm atop the Javits Convention Center , and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a major new investment in renewable energy.

Gov. Hochul was joined by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, and outlined new several initiatives to restore the state's air and water resources.

The plans include new investments in air monitoring, water infrastructure and climate resilience.

Work has been completed on a rooftop event space at the Javits Center, that includes a one-acre working farm.

Regan took time to discuss President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, which aims to address the root causes of climate change.

The 200,000 square-foot Javits Center rooftop facility includes a glass-enclosed pavilion, an outdoor terrace and a one-acre working farm, which is expected to generate 40,000 pounds of produce each year.

Gov. Cuomo announced the completed construction of the Javits Center Tuesday.

The farm, along with several other upgrades, hopes to build on the success of the convention center's robust sustainability program, which includes a 6.75-acre green roof that serves as a habitat for area wildlife.

Their appearance happened at the same time Mayor Bill de Blasio was announcing a new, large-scale renewable energy deal for the city.

The program will connect New York City with hydroelectric power, wind power and solar electricity from Canada and upstate New York.

"This is massive, this is a big, big deal, something we've been working on for years that has finally come to fruition," de Blasio said.

By 2025, the mayor said, all city government will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The city is also committed to replacing 50% of NYC's fossil fuel electricity with renewable energy within the same time span.

De Blasio said the program is expected to create thousands of union jobs.

