Warner, OK

NSU traveling to area community colleges to promote SmartChoice

Tahlequah Daily Press
 8 days ago

Northeastern State University representatives will be visiting area community colleges to promote the SmartChoice program over the next couple of months. "The SmartChoice slogan represents a shared commitment on part of NSU and participating two-year colleges to help students make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to attaining a four-year degree in the program of their choice," NSU transfer coordinator Jennifer Ford said.

