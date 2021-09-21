NSU traveling to area community colleges to promote SmartChoice
Northeastern State University representatives will be visiting area community colleges to promote the SmartChoice program over the next couple of months. "The SmartChoice slogan represents a shared commitment on part of NSU and participating two-year colleges to help students make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to attaining a four-year degree in the program of their choice," NSU transfer coordinator Jennifer Ford said.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
