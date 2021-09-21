CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large employers launch telemedicine program to tackle Black health disparities

By Bertha Coombs, @BerthaCoombs
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is partnering with large employers and Grand Rounds and Doctor on Demand on a new initiative called the Black Community Innovation Coalition. The new virtual-care program is aimed at combating health disparities among African American workers that taps into companies' employee affinity groups. Doctor on Demand believes its diverse...

