House prices increased by £44 per day on average in the six months leading up to August, according to an index.This was up from £30 per day typically over the previous six months (July 2020 to January 2021), Zoopla said.Across the UK, the average house price in August was £235,000 which is a record high for Zoopla’s index.The average property has piled £17,508 onto its value since March 2020, the month that the coronavirus lockdowns in the UK started.But there have been big variations and not everywhere has seen prices increasing.We expect the market to remain busy compared to historical...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO