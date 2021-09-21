CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Update on investigation into twin boys death

Fox5 KVVU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have completed their investigation after two twin babies were found dead inside a car outside of a daycare on Sept. 1, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed Wednesday when a steel coil fell from a semi and crashed into his car has been identified. Blake Mulder, 33, of Seven Mile, Ohio, died in the crash, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Mulder was driving a Ford Edge as...
ksal.com

Update: Death Ruled a Homicide

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in rural Saline County. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man in his early 40s was found a little before 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Halstead Road and McReynolds Road. The Kansas...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sc#Fox Carolina
wymt.com

Death investigation underway in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Whitley County. Troopers say they were called to a home on Buck Creek Road by sheriff’s deputies for a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon around 1. During the investigation, they found Derrick Cook, 43, of Richmond, Indiana and...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Kenosha News.com

WATCH NOW/UPDATE: OSHA, police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him

A 62-year-old man was killed Thursday when he was rolled over by a semi trailer while at work. Rescue and law enforcement authorities were called at 4:28 p.m. Thursday to Cicchini Asphalt LLC, 4700 52nd Ave. Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said Friday morning that the man killed had been on the company's property working under a semi when the vehicle rolled, pinning him underneath.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Denver

Shoshona Darke Arrested, Allegedly Trespassed At Former Home Of Suzanne And Barry Morphew

(CBS4) – A Salida woman is under arrest after police say she was captured on security video trespassing onto private property and stealing a package from the outside of the house where Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive. The upscale home is the one where Suzanne and Barry Morphew used to live in Chaffee County and court documents recently unsealed in the Morphew murder trial revealed the accused woman, Shoshona Darke, has been in a relationship with Barry. (credit: Chaffee County) Barry Morphew faces murder charges in the suspected death of his wife and is currently out on bond before his trial....
SALIDA, CO
CBS LA

Death Of Infant In Custody Of Orange County Jail Under Investigation

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of a child born to an inmate at Orange County’s Intake and Release Center. The child was born prematurely Monday at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana to an inmate who had been housed at the Intake and Release Center for three days. The child was pronounced dead at about noon, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials. The child’s mother had been booked into Orange County Jail on Sept. 16 for assault on a peace officer. She was transferred to the hospital on Sept. 19 for medical care. Her name will not be released at this time, authorities said. The in-custody death will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, while sheriff’s officials will complete an in-custody death review.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynbc5.com

Police investigating death of woman in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. — An investigation is underway after police said a woman died in the town of Killington. Vermont State Police said they got a call just after 7 p.m. Wednesday reporting the death. In a post on Facebook, the Killington Police Department said the caller said a gun was...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Sacramento

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.
COLOMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

These are the deaths and investigations connected to the Murdaugh family

Alex Murdaugh, an attorney and member of one of the most influential family dynasties in coastal South Carolina, was arrested by state authorities this week after investigators alleged he planned for a man to kill him so that Murdaugh's only surviving son would collect a $10 million life insurance payout.
ACCIDENTS
The Post and Courier

No charges in the deaths of Columbia-area twin boys who died in hot car

COLUMBIA — No charges will be filed after infant twin boys were found dead in an SUV at a Blythewood day care center. The 20-month-olds were found dead in the parking lot at Sunshine House Early Learning Academy in Blythewood, 20 miles north of Columbia on the afternoon of Sept. 1. The children were strapped in rear-facing car seats and died of overheating after spending hours in the vehicle, Coroner Naida Rutherford said.
news4sanantonio.com

Sheriff: No charges filed in the death of SC twin infants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says no charges are being filed in the death of twin infants that died after being left in a hot car. Reports say deputies were called to the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy around 5:30 p.m. on September 1 with reports of two unresponsive infants.
COLUMBIA, SC
dailyeasternnews.com

Update in Charleston death case

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details from a police investigation of a death and police interviews with a man charged in connection with the death. Joshua Fairchild, a man charged in connection with the death of a Charleston woman, will have his next court appearance on Oct. 4. Recently, a disclosure to the accused, a motion to compel discovery and a motion for discovery were filed in the case.
CHARLESTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy