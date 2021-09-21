Cinema Audio Society Sets Paul Massey For Career Achievement Award

Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner and nine-time nominee Paul Massey will receive the Cinema Audio Society ’s Career Achievement Award at the 58th annual CAS Awards in March.

The London-born sound mixer began his career in 1982 and has racked up Academy Award nominations spanning 25 years — for Ford v Ferrari, The Martian, 3:10 to Yuma, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Walk the Line, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Air Force One and Legends of the Fall.

He also has four career BAFTA Awards and four CAS Awards.

“Paul has been crafting the final sound for films that have become part of the fabric of our popular culture and collective experience for decades,” CAS President Karol Urban said. “His continued boundless enthusiasm, energy and talent for sound mixing and the sound mixing community make him an ideal recipient of this honor.”

Massey was born near Pinewood Studios and emigrated to Toronto at 19. He left college for an an assistant position at Master’s Recording Studio and recorded and mixed albums, commercials and scores with various musicians for the next nine years. He then worked recording and mixing live tours for such acts as Yes, Supertramp, the Police, the Band and Tears for Fears for a series of TV concert films.

During that time Massey also mixed several projects for TV, along with many Imax specialty films.

Relocating to Los Angeles in 1990, Massey would work at Todd-AO, Sony and 20th Century Fox and at London facilities including Twickenham, Goldcrest, and Pinewood on both U.S.- and UK-financed films.

Along with his Oscar-nominated work, Massey’s feature credits include Free Guy, The Greatest Showman, the Deadpool films, Star Trek, Night at the Museum, The Day After Tomorrow, Old School, Mission: Impossible II, Jerry Maguire, Nixon, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and multiple X-Men pics.