Sacramento girlfriend-killer, Dimple Records shooting spree suspects face the music

The Black Swan epoch of 2020 saw homicide rates in California hit a 13-year high, with Sacramento police and sheriffs responding to nearly double the number of bodies down from the previous year. While most suspects from that time are still pending trial, prosecutors recently put to bed a number high-profile murder cases dating back to the eve of the pandemic. Those included an ongoing domestic violence story that spiraled into the murder of a teenager, as well as a bullet-flying moment of havoc in front of the Dimple Records on Arden Way.