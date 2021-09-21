CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento girlfriend-killer, Dimple Records shooting spree suspects face the music

By Scott Thomas Anderson
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento News & Review
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Black Swan epoch of 2020 saw homicide rates in California hit a 13-year high, with Sacramento police and sheriffs responding to nearly double the number of bodies down from the previous year. While most suspects from that time are still pending trial, prosecutors recently put to bed a number high-profile murder cases dating back to the eve of the pandemic. Those included an ongoing domestic violence story that spiraled into the murder of a teenager, as well as a bullet-flying moment of havoc in front of the Dimple Records on Arden Way.

sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjacking#Murder#Domestic Violence#The Dimple Records#Da
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
859
Followers
718
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy