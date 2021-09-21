Grammys announce nominations date for 2022 awards

The Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022, but now we know when the nominations will be announced for the annual music event. The Grammy nominations date is Tuesday, November 23, 2021, so mark your calendars

These awards will be bestowed on the best music released from September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021. This year’s eligibility period is 13 months instead of 12 since the deadline was pushed back; last year’s cutoff was August 31. Voting for the nominations will then take place from October 22 to November 5 in advance of the November 23 announcement of the nominees. Winners will then be decided during a month-long voting process from December 6, 2021, to January 5, 2022. And then the awards will be handed out at the end of the month.

The Grammys are scheduled to return to the Staples Center after the 2021 award were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in a hybrid indoor/outdoor ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that’s not the only change taking place. The voting process itself has been reformed: in previous years the nominees would ultimately be decided by small, anonymous Nomination Review Committees after an academy-wide vote narrowed down the options. But after repeated controversies over the results, especially the complete shutout of The Weeknd this past year (and his subsequent decision to boycott ), the academy decided to do away with those panels in almost all categories.

So the November 23 nominations will mark the beginning of a new era and might boast a number of surprising inclusions and omissions. Our users have been predicting the nominations since this spring in the top four general field categories. Who do you think will make the cut? We’ll find out for sure in just over two months.

