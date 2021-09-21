CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Grammys announce nominations date for 2022 awards

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVEcQ_0c3HzzEw00

The Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022, but now we know when the nominations will be announced for the annual music event. The Grammy nominations date is Tuesday, November 23, 2021, so mark your calendars

These awards will be bestowed on the best music released from September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021. This year’s eligibility period is 13 months instead of 12 since the deadline was pushed back; last year’s cutoff was August 31. Voting for the nominations will then take place from October 22 to November 5 in advance of the November 23 announcement of the nominees. Winners will then be decided during a month-long voting process from December 6, 2021, to January 5, 2022. And then the awards will be handed out at the end of the month.

SEE Drake vs. Kanye West and other rap battles to watch out for at 2022 Grammys

The Grammys are scheduled to return to the Staples Center after the 2021 award were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in a hybrid indoor/outdoor ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that’s not the only change taking place. The voting process itself has been reformed: in previous years the nominees would ultimately be decided by small, anonymous Nomination Review Committees after an academy-wide vote narrowed down the options. But after repeated controversies over the results, especially the complete shutout of The Weeknd this past year (and his subsequent decision to boycott ), the academy decided to do away with those panels in almost all categories.

So the November 23 nominations will mark the beginning of a new era and might boast a number of surprising inclusions and omissions. Our users have been predicting the nominations since this spring in the top four general field categories. Who do you think will make the cut? We’ll find out for sure in just over two months.

PREDICT the Grammys now; change as often as you like until nominations are announced

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KEYT

Latin Grammys: Camilo is top contender with 10 nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Camilo won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have many more in his hands. The Colombian singer-songwriter of hits like “Tutu” and “Favorito” received a leading 10 nominations Tuesday, including song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico,” and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My Hands). Camilo competes twice in the record of the year and song of the year categories. Dominican maestro Juan Luis Guerra followed Camilo with six nominations. The Latin Grammy Awards gala will be aired live on Univision on Nov. 18, shortly after the “Premiere,” a livestreamed event in which most of the trophies will be handed out.
Badger Herald

Grammy-nominated artist Phoebe Bridgers takes on Madison in grand outdoor show

Clad in her signature “Punisher” era skeleton onesie, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers stopped in Madison on Sunday night to play a show on her Reunion Tour. Walking out to the 2009 hit “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas and playing comedian Bo Burnham’s recent song “That Funny Feeling” as her encore, Bridgers sandwiched her own melancholy music with comedic relief.
MADISON, WI
KGET 17

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson coming to the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jamey Johnson, nominated for 11 Grammys and acclaimed by The Washington Post as “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” will perform at the Fox Theater in December. Tickets for the Alabama native’s Dec. 9 performance go on sale Friday. Get yours early with...
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Earns First 'Latin Grammy' Nomination!!

Selena Gomez is now a Latin Grammy award nominee!!. The 29-year-old entertainer has just been nominated for the upcoming 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, which will be held in November. While Selena was honored as one of the 2020 Leading Ladies of Entertainment by the Latin Recording Academy, this is her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
PWLiving

Catch GRAMMY-Nominated Bluegrass Band The Grascals

Straight from Nashville, The Grascals make their debut appearance at the Hylton Center with a lively outdoor performance filled with Bluegrass and classic country tunes. This six-piece band won over audiences at the Grand Ole Opry with their blend of modern sophistication steeped in traditional charm, and now they’ll capture your heart at this Hylton on the Hill performance. Don’t miss the ensemble that has earned impressive accolades including three GRAMMY nominations and two Entertainer of the Year Awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association.
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Nominations for the Queensland Music Awards open

Pictured: Sycco at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards. The Queensland Music Awards have opened for nominations this morning. Artists who have released songs and music videos between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021 will be eligible to enter across more than 20 award categories. Nominations are open until 11:59pm...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

GRAMMY-Nominated SaulPaul Plays Set At CARES CommuniTEA Cafe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GRAMMY-nominated artist SaulPaul made an appearance in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He played on the “Maker Stage” at the CARES CommuniTEA Cafe in the Hill District. The stage was invented in Pittsburgh and is an ultralight stage powered by solar energy. Organizers say SaulPaul’s visit is to encourage...
lamezcla.com

SKY ROMPIENDO RECEIVES 2 NOMINATIONS FOR THE LATIN GRAMMYS

Today, The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs recognizing Sky Rompiendo with two nominations for Best Urban Song and Song Of The Year for “Agua” by Tainy and J Balvin. The Best Urban Song and Song Of The Year awards go to the songwriters,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
MUSIC
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#The Staples Center#Gold Derby#Apple Iphone
blackchronicle.com

Social Media Asks Mo’Nique to Wear A Bonnet Instead of Her Newest Look

Mo’Nique‘s followers are actually begging for her to put on a bonnet after she debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram. The Oscar award-winning actress and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the bumped-up ponytail she sported while hosting the Fall Back Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Who is Cupcake from The Masked Singer?

SWEET Cupcake was in high demand as viewers flooded the comment section on Instagram asking for a cupcake mask. It will be brought to life in season six of The Masked Singer, which will premiere on Fox on September 22, 2021, hosted by Nick Cannon. What does Cupcake look like?
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Grammy
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish: Fans Expose The Singer’s Scam After A Grammy Win

On Monday night, the coveted Grammys were once again awarded in the USA. One of the beaming winners was Billie Eilish, who won the trophy in the “Best Shot” category for the second time in a row. The 19-year-old also attracted attention again with her extraordinary acceptance speech. This was namely under the sign of a competitor of Eilish: Megan Thee Stallion.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
873
Followers
851
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy