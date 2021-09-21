CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Family Guy’ PSA Encourages COVID-19 Vaccination

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Family Guy on Tuesday released a public service announcement encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The three-minute short is a nod to Schoolhouse Rock! and revolves around Brian and Stewie discussing how the vaccine works in the body and why it is safe to a hesitant Peter. And naturally, Meg plays the role of the virus.

While a guest Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joked that he felt it was necessary to do something since Fox News was doing its part in encouraging people to get vaccinated. In reality, MacFarlane has used social media to blast Fox News and its personalities a number of times during the pandemic.

Still, MacFarlane noted that Fox said yes immediately when he pitched the PSA idea. “On the news side, they’re in their imaginary fairyland. And then you have the entertainment side, and it’s like we have to exist with these people, so let’s be political and let’s make this best of it,” MacFarlane said of the network balance.

The PSA’s script was penned by Family Guy writers in collaboration with MacFarlane and a team of scientific experts and epidemiologists, according to Fox.

Family Guy showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin said in a statement of the new short, “We were proud to work with some of the nation’s leading immunologists and epidemiologists on this PSA. And while we never understood a single note they gave us, we took them all.”

Watch the Family Guy PSA below.

Seth Macfarlane
Alec Sulkin
