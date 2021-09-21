PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Yield a Higher Risk of AEs in Combination With Chemotherapy vs Targeted Therapy or Immunotherapy
The toxicity profiles of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors displayed unique characteristics when combines with other agents such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, when combined with other classes of drugs such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, resulted in toxicity profiles with distinct characteristics, according to the results of a meta-analysis published in Lancet Oncology.www.cancernetwork.com
