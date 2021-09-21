CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Yield a Higher Risk of AEs in Combination With Chemotherapy vs Targeted Therapy or Immunotherapy

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe toxicity profiles of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors displayed unique characteristics when combines with other agents such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, when combined with other classes of drugs such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, resulted in toxicity profiles with distinct characteristics, according to the results of a meta-analysis published in Lancet Oncology.

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pd 1 And Pd L1 Inhibitors#Pd L1#Targeted Therapy#Immunotherapy#Pd 1#Lancet Oncology#Ci#Ae#Traes#Anti Pd L1 Monotherapy
contagionlive.com

Complete Blinded Phase of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Unveiled

Extended findings from blinded mRNA-1273 vaccine pivotal trial include efficacy across subgroups, including elderly and with coexisting conditions. A new report of the blinded, placebo-controlled trial of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Moderna) that was pivotal to the US FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provides an additional 3 months of data, with new evidence of efficacy in preventing asymptomatic infection, and consistent efficacy across subgroups including elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with co-existing conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
AFP

Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Chemo Nears EU Approval for Select TNBC With PD-L1 CPS ≥10

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion of pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in the treatment of patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer whose tumors have a PD-L1 combined positive score of 10 or higher and who have not previously received chemotherapy for metastatic disease.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With First-Line Immunotherapy Yields Improved Survival Outcomes in Advanced RCC, But Benefit Yet to be Determined in Favorable-Risk Disease

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma experienced improvements in both progression-free and overall survival after being treated with first-line immunotherapy vs sunitinib, although the benefit is yet to be determined in those with favorable-risk disease. Administering first-line immunotherapy to patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) resulted in improved survival outcomes...
CANCER
ajmc.com

JAK Inhibitor Treatment in Myelofibrosis May Depend on Treatment Line, Risk of AEs

The data offer novel insights, as comparable data on the drug class is scarce despite 2 JAK inhibitors being approved for use in myelofibrosis and others showing promise. Researchers have shared their findings from a meta-analysis comparing the efficacy and tolerability of various Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors in myelofibrosis. The findings offer guidance for the use of JAK inhibitors in this setting and suggest that deciding on an inhibitor may depend on the line of treatment and the risk of adverse events like severe anemia and/or thrombocytopenia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Combining Type I and Type II KIT Inhibitors Yields Clinical Benefit in Refractory GIST

A combination of type I, PLX9486, and type II, sunitinib, KIT inhibitors was well tolerated in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), according to a study in JAMA Oncology. The multicenter, 2-part, open-label, phase 1b/2a, nonrandomized clinical trial investigated the safety and pharmacokinetics of PLX9486 and established the maximum...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Notable PFS Benefit, Significant Intracranial Response Observed With Brigatinib Vs Crizotinib in ALK+ NSCLC

Final read-out of progression-free survival data from the ALTA-1L trial indicates significant benefit of brigatinib versus crizotinib for patients with ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer who have not previously received an ALK inhibitor. Final progression-free survival (PFS) data from the phase 3 ALTA-1L trial (NCT02737501) in patients with ALK inhibitor–naïve,...
CANCER
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Lower Survival Probability Observed for High-Risk Polycythemia Vera Compared With Low-Risk Disease

Patients with high-risk polycythemia vera had a worse survival probability at 4 years compared to patients with low-risk disease. Survival probability at 4 years was lower for patients with high-risk polycythemia vera (PV) compared with patients with low-risk disease, 89% vs 97% (P < .001), respectively, according to results from the REVEAL study (NCT02252159).1.
BALTIMORE, MD
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Additional Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Certain Populations

The FDA approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for patients of a specific age, at risk jobs, or with serious health conditions. The FDA has amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) to allow for an additional booster dose in certain populations, according to a press release from the FDA.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Subsequent Lines of Therapy and Non-Chemotherapy Options for mCRC

Dr Bekaii-Saab reviews options for subsequent lines of therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer, including non-chemotherapy options. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: In a patient with 2 lines of therapy, third or fourth line for some patients, options become limited. We have 2 options in that setting: regorafenib and TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride]. Regorafenib is a multikinase inhibitor. TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is a fluoropyrimidine that has backbone, or a piece of that helps with clearance of the fluoropyrimidine, which makes TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] somewhat active after 5-FU [5-flurouracil] or capecitabine. Both options are available to us. They’re part of our treatment armamentarium in the NCCN [National Cancer Comprehensive Network] Guidelines.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy