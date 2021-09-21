CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s how to apply for Polk County’s American Rescue Plan funding

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sV6Mg_0c3HzjMY00
Money generic (CMG)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County organizations that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can sign up to receive a portion of $10.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The county said organizations are requested to submit informational proposals for projects that would help the community recover from and respond to COVID-19.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The money can go toward county infrastructure, COVID-related costs and reimbursements, and benefit the communities that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The organizations must have been established prior to Jan. 1, 2021.

Officials said proposals will be reviewed to ensure they qualify for the ARP funds and meet the requirements of the Department of Treasury.

To be considered for funding, forms must be submitted by Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information, organizations can call 863-534-6482 or email ARP@polk-county.net.

You can apply here.

Comments / 3

Bill Wiliams
8d ago

My, my, is there anyone that doesn’t need rescuing? I need to be rescued from taxes.

Reply(2)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#American Rescue Plan#Covid
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy