Here’s how to apply for Polk County’s American Rescue Plan funding

Money generic (CMG)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County organizations that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can sign up to receive a portion of $10.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The county said organizations are requested to submit informational proposals for projects that would help the community recover from and respond to COVID-19.

The money can go toward county infrastructure, COVID-related costs and reimbursements, and benefit the communities that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The organizations must have been established prior to Jan. 1, 2021.

Officials said proposals will be reviewed to ensure they qualify for the ARP funds and meet the requirements of the Department of Treasury.

To be considered for funding, forms must be submitted by Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information, organizations can call 863-534-6482 or email ARP@polk-county.net.

You can apply here.