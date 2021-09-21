CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Recreate OK!'s Favorite 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Styles From Kaley Cuoco, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mj Rodriguez, More — Get The Looks For Under $115

By Karli Poliziani
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSe1j_0c3HzPeu00
Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS; AZAZIE

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Article continues below advertisement

Our favorite time of the year is back and in full swing! From Fashion Week to red carpets, our inner fashionistas are having a ball and gaining a plethora of inspiration from all of the A-list looks.

And because we know that you love shopping just as much as we do here at OK!, we've rounded up our favorite dresses from the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet and found these stunning styles for less — so that you can look like a celeb at your next extravagant event!

Keep scrolling below to shop gorgeous gowns from Azazie to recreate the best red carpet moments from Kaley Cuoco, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mj Rodriguez and more — all for under $115!

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Lindsay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kxf1_0c3HzPeu00
Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ncl16_0c3HzPeu00
Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Verde Dress is on sale retailing for $98.10 (regularly $109).

Article continues below advertisement

Mindy Kaling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBQvG_0c3HzPeu00
Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jlFh_0c3HzPeu00
Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Fiona Dress retails for $109.

Article continues below advertisement

Mj Rodriguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjyUx_0c3HzPeu00
Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1RQE_0c3HzPeu00
Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Destiny Dress retails for $89.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Zeta-Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsW65_0c3HzPeu00
Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MALK_0c3HzPeu00
Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Arabella Allure Dress is on sale retailing for $114 (regularly $129).

Article continues below advertisement

Kaley Cuoco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8azW_0c3HzPeu00
Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQuKE_0c3HzPeu00
Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Everett Dress retails for $79.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u18nk_0c3HzPeu00
Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Lianne Dress is on sale retailing for $94 (regularly $99).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
People

Kaley Cuoco Makes (a Very Glamorous!) First Red Carpet Appearance Post Split at the 2021 Emmys

Kaley Cuoco's highlighter hue gown was standout on the Emmys red carpet. The Big Bang Theory alum, 35, arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show-stopping neon yellow Vera Wang dress with floral-embellished straps, a slit and a billowy train, marking her first red carpet appearance since she and Karl Cook announced their split on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

You'll Be Flying High After Seeing Kaley Cuoco's Neon Emmys Look

Kaley Cuoco is coming in for the landing—at the 2021 Emmy Awards! The 35-year-old actress arrived at Los Angeles' L.A. Live on Sept. 19 in a stunning neon gown. She is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series categories for her performance in and producing of The Flight Attendant. These nods mark Cuoco's first Emmy nominations. The appearance also marks the first time the star has walked the red carpet since filing for divorce from her husband Karl Cook on Sept. 3. In the court documents, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for their split. However, they said in a statement to E! News that they have a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Fashion Week#Everett Dress
Daily Mail

'I'm looking forward to it!': Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals she is heading to Romania to star in Wednesday as Morticia, a role once played by Anjelica Huston

Catherine Zeta-Jones is 'really looking forward' to the 'great camaraderie' on the set of Wednesday. The 51-year-old actress is set to star as Morticia Addams in the upcoming Netflix series helmed by Tim Burton, and the Welsh-born star can't wait to start filming shortly. 'I'm just about to start shooting...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kaley Cuoco Was a Ray of Sunshine on the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Kaley Cuoco is turning major heads on the red carpet thanks to her look at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. The star of The Flight Attendant showed us that she's living her very best life while walking down looking like a red carpet ray of sunshine. Kaley is nominated for...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

51-Year-Old Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Youthful In Stunning ‘Saturday Selfie’

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks gorgeous and youthful in Saturday selfie she recently posted to Instagram. “Saturday Selfie! You asked for it and here it is😂this was the best of the bunch folks. The others were full on mug shots😂seriously. Rancid to be precise. Note, added a bit of cleavage as a last resort. Happy Saturday friends.” She writes in the caption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns with photo from her 1992 music video - fans go wild

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane this week as she shared a still from the music video for her 1992 single, For All Time. The Hollywood star, who released three songs in total in the ‘90s - including True Love Ways with David Essex and In The Arms of Love - stunned fans with a throwback image, which shows her posing in the desert, dressed in black.
CinemaBlend

Karl Cook Won’t Fight Prenup In Divorce From The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco, Does Want Jewelry And More

Divorce is never easy, but one thing that can make already fraught emotions run even higher is when couples heading into a split begin to fight over money, property and other possessions gained during the marriage. The process tends to be way easier on all involved when there's no such conflict added to the mix, so former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is probably very glad that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Karl Cook, won't fight their pre-nuptial agreement in the divorce, though he does want some other things.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco's BTS post from the Emmys has fans gushing over her pajamas

Kaley Cuoco left fans absolutely mesmerized with her appearance at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards in her neon yellow gown. However, the actress shared moments from her glam routine for the show as she paid a special tribute that really got fans talking. WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emmy Presenters: Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Awkwafina & LL Cool J Among Latest Joining Trophy Show

UPDATED, 9:40 AM: CBS and the Television Academy have revealed the second batch of presenters for Sunday’s 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones. See the previously announced presenters below. PREVIOUSLY, September 13: With the three-ceremony Creative Arts Emmys in the books, CBS and the Television Academy have set the first batch of presenters for Sunday’s 73rd annual Primetime Emmys show on Sunday hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Set to hand out some hardware...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

9K+
Followers
954
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy