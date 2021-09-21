Recreate OK!'s Favorite 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Styles From Kaley Cuoco, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mj Rodriguez, More — Get The Looks For Under $115

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS; AZAZIE

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Our favorite time of the year is back and in full swing! From Fashion Week to red carpets, our inner fashionistas are having a ball and gaining a plethora of inspiration from all of the A-list looks.

And because we know that you love shopping just as much as we do here at OK!, we've rounded up our favorite dresses from the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet and found these stunning styles for less — so that you can look like a celeb at your next extravagant event!

Keep scrolling below to shop gorgeous gowns from Azazie to recreate the best red carpet moments from Kaley Cuoco, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mj Rodriguez and more — all for under $115!

Rachel Lindsay

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS

Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Verde Dress is on sale retailing for $98.10 (regularly $109).

Mindy Kaling

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS

Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Fiona Dress retails for $109.

Mj Rodriguez

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS

Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Destiny Dress retails for $89.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS

Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Arabella Allure Dress is on sale retailing for $114 (regularly $129).

Kaley Cuoco

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS

Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Everett Dress retails for $79.

Source: AZAZIE

Azazie's Lianne Dress is on sale retailing for $94 (regularly $99).