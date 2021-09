A Song of Ice and Fire writer and the man behind the creation of Westeros has revealed that the upcoming spinoff show to HBO’s Game of Thrones will feature 17 dragons. You heard it, folks. It seems that the network is pulling out all the big stops for the prequel series, currently in production and titled House of the Dragon. We all remember a time where the first few seasons of the original show could barely set aside the budget for Daenerys’s three small dragons, let alone 17 fully grown ones. George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe has come a long way since then, and expectations are high for the live-action adaptation of the period known as the Dance of the Dragons.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO