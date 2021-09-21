CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear waste interaction in the environment may be more complicated than once thought

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists and collaborators proposed a new mechanism by which nuclear waste could spread in the environment. The new findings, that involve researchers at Penn State and Harvard Medical School, have implications for nuclear waste management and environmental chemistry. The research is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

phys.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
