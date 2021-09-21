The Andersons sells Champaign grain elevator to Total Grain Marketing

The Andersons grain elevator, along Staley Road in Champaign, was sold to Bloomington-based Growmark, Inc. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — The grain assets of Champaign-based agribusiness The Andersons have been purchased by Total Grain Marketing of Effingham.

The sale, which was completed on Friday, didn’t include The Andersons’ bulk fertilizer business in Champaign, the companies said.

Total Grain Marketing, a full-service grain company that operates 41 grain elevators, is a venture of Bloomington-based Growmark Inc., Illini FS, South Central FSA and Wabash Valley Service Company.

The Champaign grain elevator now owned by Total Grain Marketing is the largest in Illinois, with more than 16 million bushels of storage capacity, according to Growmark.

“We opened the grain elevator at Champaign in 1968 and grew a loyal customer base by concentrating on strong relationships and providing extraordinary service,” said Bill Krueger, president of The Andersons Trade and Processing. “We value the relationships that have been built and are pleased that customers will continue to be served by Total Grain Marketing.”

Growmark Grain Division Executive Director Matt Lurkins said The Andersons’ Champaign facility and assets complement Total Grain Marketing’s existing portfolio.

“Our goal is to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience through local grain market expertise, along with merchandising flexibility, to help deliver increased profitability for customers,” Lurkins said.

The acquisition also opens a new rail market for Total Grain Marketing, expanding access to poultry markets throughout the U.S., according to Growmark.