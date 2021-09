Three years after dropping her much-adored debut album Lush, Snail Mail has announced her new LP Valentine, out on October 5. The project's title track, out today, is a sunburst of unrequited love with one very scream-worthy hook that will find a special place in the heart of anyone with a soft spot for anthemic alt-rock. Josh Coll directs the music video, streaming below, and turns in a tale of aristocratic affection with buckets worth of blood. Stream that below, followed by the dates of Snail Mail's massive world tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 17 at 10 AM local time.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO