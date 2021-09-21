Tropical bananaquits lose song quality in the city
I think we should go this way. This way! THIS! WAY!! Making yourself heard in a city can be difficult. That is not only the case for humans, but birds seem to be hindered by urban noise as well. Researcher Hans Slabbekoorn of Leiden University already showed that great tits in Leiden communicate differently at noisy crossroads compared to quiet neighborhoods. Now, it has become clear that also tropical bananaquits adjust their songs to frequencies above the city's traffic noise.phys.org
