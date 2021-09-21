Tropical bananaquits lose song quality in the city

The very promising Early Access fantasy city-builder Songs of Syx has expanded in multiple ways in the latest update and you're going to need to prepare for a lot more people. With major new systems appearing including reproduction, so your people will now pair up with a procreation room and do the deed. After which you're left with a bunch of children running around, eating food and taking up your time. Thankfully there's also now an education system to give them something to do until they grow up and get to work. A new happiness system was also introduced so you need to keep people happy or they will riot and ruin everything. That plus a whole lot more.

