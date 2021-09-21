Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale is the latest player to join the NFT rush

The latest footballer to have become a Madrid man, Eduardo Camavinga, made his debut in the very first game for the club since his signing. Real Madrid won the race for the 18-year-old’s signature on the deadline day of the summer transfer window and the move created quite the hype. Something that the young man had to live up to and in the opinion of many pundits, Camavinga had what one would call the perfect debut, a perfect start to his Real Madrid career.

