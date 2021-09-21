CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale is the latest player to join the NFT rush

Cover picture for the articleGareth Bale has followed Lionel Messi's lead in announcing a collection of limited NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which will launch on September 28 via Crypto.com. The Real Madrid star and Wales international has two different NFTs lined up with one a collection of poster-like images from throughout the 32-year-old's storied career with the second a futuristic 3D reimagination of Bale's iconic goal from the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

