Visions is the most exciting Star Wars has been in a long time

Star Wars: Visions is an idea that makes so much sense it’s a wonder it took this long to happen. The anthology takes some of the most talented names in anime — including studios like Production I.G. and Studio Trigger — and hands them the keys to the Star Wars universe, with no concerns about continuity or what is or isn’t canon. The results are inventive and thrilling, from a rock opera set on Tatooine to the story of a droid that dreams of being a Jedi. It’s bold and creative — and the most exciting Star Wars has been in a long time.