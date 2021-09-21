CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamish Linklater Joins Walter Hill’s Quiver Western ‘Dead For A Dollar’

EXCLUSIVE : Hamish Linklater ( Midnight Mass , The Big Short ) is the latest addition to Dead for a Dollar , the Western that Walter Hill helmed for Quiver Distribution , which has wrapped production in New Mexico.

He joins a cast that includes Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe, Emmy and SAG Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, SAG Award winner Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Scott and Warren Burke.

Dead for a Dollar follows a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy (Dafoe), a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before, while on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico. Standing in the way is an infamous gangster (Bratt) who gets a piece of any action that happens along the Mexican border.

Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster and Kirk D’Amico are producing the film penned by Hill, with Waltz, Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Lawrence Mortorff and Alex Habrich exec producing.

Quiver Distribution helped arrange for the film’s financing, packaged it alongside Canadian production company Chaos a Film Company, and will also handle U.S. distribution. Myriad Pictures holds the international distribution rights, and began selling them at the Cannes market.

“Walter Hill is truly legendary, and it has been an honor to work with such a passionate and talented writer/director,” said producers Meyerowitz, Dunn, McCaster and D’Amico in a joint statement. “ Dead for a Dollar is an extraordinary project with a remarkable cast.”

Linklater will soon be seen in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix horror series, Midnight Mass . The award-winning actor has also appeared on the TV side in Tell Me Your Secrets , Legion , Fargo , The Crazy Ones , The Newsroom , The Good Wife , The Big C , The New Adventures of Old Christine and more. He’s previously appeared in films including Brie Larson’s Unicorn Store , Adam McKay’s Oscar winner The Big Short , Phil Alden Robinson’s The Angriest Man in Brooklyn , Brian Helgeland’s Jackie Robinson biopic 42 and Tim Story’s Fantastic Four , among other titles.

Linklater is represented by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.

