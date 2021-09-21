CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Saint Agnes, Valley Children's hospital workers required to have COVID vaccine today

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vEP9_0c3Hy2it00

Thousands of workers at two local hospitals will now have to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs.

Starting Tuesday, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Two-thousand nine-hundred employees at Saint Agnes need to make sure they're vaccinated.

Officials say exemptions are available for those with religious or health reasons, but they must be formally requested and approved.

At Valley Children's, vaccinations are required for all staff, physicians, vendors and those conducting business in the hospital.

Kaiser Permanente has a target date of September 30 for all its employees to be fully vaccinated.

Action News spoke with their senior vice president last month about the move.

"Our hope is that our employees who have not yet been vaccinated, as they are understanding what is happening with the delta variant, as they are seeing our hospitals fill up again, as we are preparing for our fourth surge," said Michelle Gaskill-Hames.

As the highly contagious delta variant spreads in the Central Valley and across the U.S., health officials and medical staff are struggling to keep up with the surge in cases, especially among those unvaccinated.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Fresno, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fresno, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Fresno, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy