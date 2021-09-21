Thousands raised for Navy veteran after TikTok video on his broken scooter goes viral

The internet banned together this week to help out a veteran in Willernie, Minnesota. TikTok user @PatrioticKenny is a veteran who has been spreading nothing but positivity and smiles on the video-sharing app since his first upload in August. The internet fell in love fast with Kenny and his best buddy Jerry who is deaf. Kenny can hear, but he has been diligently working on his communication and sign language skills so he can better communicate with this friend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO