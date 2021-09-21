CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands raised for Navy veteran after TikTok video on his broken scooter goes viral

A 79-year-old scooter-riding Navy veteran is the latest TikTok star.

Kenny Jary made his debut recently but only became famous when his scooter broke down.

He posted a video about it and that's when it took off. He was hoping to raise a few hundred dollars, but within hours users had contributed $5,000.

Kenny now has more than 650,000 followers. "I didn't even think it would it get a thousand dollars? You know. And look what happened famous, you know," he said.

The GoFundMe account has surpassed $90,000.

Besides the scooter, Kenny will use the money to pay down some debt and help fellow vets.

Related
96.7 The River

Over $32,000 Raised via TikTok to Buy a Minnesota Veteran a New Scooter

The internet banned together this week to help out a veteran in Willernie, Minnesota. TikTok user @PatrioticKenny is a veteran who has been spreading nothing but positivity and smiles on the video-sharing app since his first upload in August. The internet fell in love fast with Kenny and his best buddy Jerry who is deaf. Kenny can hear, but he has been diligently working on his communication and sign language skills so he can better communicate with this friend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Navy Veteran’s Request for New Scooter Goes Viral, Results in Over $75k in Donations Pouring in

Unthinkable numbers of our nation’s veterans have sacrificed their lives and time with their families in order to protect American citizens and our nation overall. Now, after one Navy veteran’s call for help, Outsiders nationally came together via TikTok to help the elderly man secure a new scooter after his previous one was deemed “unfixable.” In the time since the veteran’s request for aid went viral, results have far exceeded his expectations, numbering more than $75K in donations.
ADVOCACY
Fun 104.3

How a Minnesota Navy Veteran Became TikTok’s Newest Star

79-year-old Minnesota Navy veteran Kenny Jary from Mahtomedi knew nothing about TikTok up until a few weeks ago. Now he is TikTok's newest star thanks to his neighbor Amanda and the untimely breakdown of his mobility scooter. Kenny's neighbor Amanda runs a TikTok account called @DidYouKnowThatASL. She tells KARE 11...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

Face of ‘blinking guy’ viral GIF raises thousands for MS charity

A GIF featuring Drew Scanlon’s face has been used an estimated 1.7 billion times on the internet. Anyone who has been on social media or shared texts with friends will likely know Drew Scanlon’s face. His GIF, known as “Blinking Guy” or “Blinking White Guy”, is estimated to have been...
CHARITIES
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

