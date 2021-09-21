CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Teen Busted With Gun After Crashing into State Police Cruiser, I-95 Chase In Hudson Valley

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A teenager is facing a gun charge after taking State Police on a chase on I-95 in Westchester before attempting to flee on foot after crashing into a trooper’s cruiser, authorities announced.

New Rochelle Police officers on patrol at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 were notified by State Police that there was a pursuit in progress involving a driver who was committing various traffic infractions, including striking a police vehicle before speeding away.

Investigators said that State Police ended their pursuit as the vehicle exited I-95 at exit 16 in New Rochelle, at which point local police took up the chase.

According to police, shortly after leaving I-95, New Rochelle officers located the suspect vehicle parked at the dead-end of Fountain Place.

The subsequent investigation led police to locate a suspect, later identified as Bronx resident Toumani Diabate, age 19, who attempted to flee on foot before quickly being taken into custody without further incident.

Further investigation found that Diabate was allegedly in possession of a .380 caliber handgun.

“Great teamwork by Police Officers Bird and Correale who managed to get another illegal firearm off our streets,” the New Rochelle PBA posted on social media. “Thank you both and keep up the great work.”

Diabate was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. No return court date has been announced.

