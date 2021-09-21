Ohana Festival opening night headliners Kings of Leon talk about new music

Kings of Leon kicked off their tour early August and Tuesday night stopped at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Opening the show was Cold War Kids from Long Beach, CA. KOL formed 22 years ago in Nashville, TN and like the Beach Boys is made of three brothers and their cousin. Caleb (Lead Vocals/ Guitar), Jared (Bass), Matthew (Lead Guitar), and Nathan (Drums) formed as teenagers. However for this tour Matthew announced in July he would be taking time off after the birth of his daughter. On a personal note I saw KOL open for Bob Dylan at the Forum in 2006 and just two years later they released their fourth album Only by the Night which went 2x platinum in the U.S. It also included two of their biggest hits “Use Somebody,” and “Sex on Fire.” From there KOL has become one the biggest rock groups worldwide selling out arenas and playing major festivals across the country. Just this past March KOL released their eight studio album When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away which made KOL the first band to release a new album as an NFT. Their setlist included five songs from the new album, the title track, “100,000 People,” “Echoing,” “Time in Disguise,” and “Supermarket” acoustically.

