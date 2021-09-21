Public and Private Partners “Bank” on Northern Colorado’s Fragile Ecosystem
Conservation Investment Management, Colorado Open Lands, and the Colorado State Land Board have announced the Table Top Conservation Bank, a new partnership to leverage private funds to help an important species in decline. The partnership will conserve and enhance over two hundred acres of habitat on Colorado state trust land for the Federally Threatened Preble’s meadow jumping mouse in Larimer County. This is the first-ever commercial conservation bank in Colorado that will sell credits to offset negative impacts to Preble’s meadow jumping mouse habitat across a broad area.northfortynews.com
