Public and Private Partners “Bank” on Northern Colorado’s Fragile Ecosystem

Coloradans who want to use an app to carpool with others to the mountains or for other activities will be able to do so legally starting in October. That’s the result of a new law that requires carpooling app companies such as Treadshare and Gondola to simply register with the Colorado Department of Transportation to operate legally. Previously, these companies had been subject to the same regulations as “transportation network companies” — such as Uber and Lyft — and would have had to register with the Colorado Department of Revenue and Public Utilities Commission and pay an annual fee of $111,250 to operate.

