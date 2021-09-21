The myth of 'open borders'

A federal judge recently halted an executive policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, that would have allowed state troopers to intercept cars suspected of transporting migrant passengers. Abbott claimed that this policy was necessary to enforce immigration laws and protect the state from the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Justice intervened, however, because immigration policy is supposed to be under the purview of the federal government. As this shows, a battle is playing out in surprising ways between states and localities and the federal government about who has the power to control immigration policy.