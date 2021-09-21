CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrés Reséndez ‘Conquers the Pacific’ and Scales the Smithsonian

By Dateline Staff, Kathleen Holder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConquering the Pacific: An Unknown Mariner and the Final Great Voyage of the Age of Discovery. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Sept. 14, 2021) At once learned and lively, “Conquering the Pacific” is a remarkable journey of discovery. “Conquering the Pacific” has it all: a covert mission, mutiny and swordplay on the high seas, and a dynamic lead role in Lope Martín, the courageous and heroic Afro-Portuguese navigator. The crisp narrative whirls like a gyre, transporting readers to previously unknown seas and shores. A vital, captivating read.” — Buddy Levy, author of “Labyrinth of Ice”

