Loveland, CO

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo is Back at the Ranch Events Complex

By Jonson Kuhn
 8 days ago
The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals, one of the largest rodeo events in the region, is racing back to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. This two-day rodeo will begin Friday, October 22, and run through Saturday, October 23 at the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena with performances beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals puts the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event from throughout the year against each other. The events include Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, and All-around Rodeo.

