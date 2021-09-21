The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo is Back at the Ranch Events Complex

When we published the first edition of Light Tours in 2017, I had mixed feelings about the concept: a selection of low-angled, avalanche-safe routes. I wondered how it might be received. Considering what I saw in ski movies and social media, did everyone ski nothing but avalanche slopes? Not so. As it turned out, an increasing number of muscle-powered skiers have little interest in confronting high-consequence avalanche terrain, or for that matter the sheer faces of big mountains. Consequently, we present the second edition of this guidebook—again focusing on the mellow side of ski touring, which we define as routes with enough pitch for making turns, but generally a low enough angle to obviate most avalanche danger.

