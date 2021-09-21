A new program aims to help small businesses recover
By David Brancaccio, Erika Soderstrom
marketplace.org
8 days ago
Contact-free delivery, restaurant menus accessible through QR codes, more online sales and maybe even a more customer-friendly website — the pandemic has changed a lot, but it’s had a huge impact on how businesses are run. For Efrem Fesaha, CEO and founder of Boon Boona Coffee, pivoting business to fit...
VISTA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic battering small businesses, the Vista City Council recently approved a grant program to help alleviate financial distress. The council approved its Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program during its Sept. 14 meeting, providing grants between $1,000 to $25,000 for qualifying small businesses. The city...
“Pivot” is a word that’s been used a lot during the pandemic, especially in the context of business. For many, adapting how business is done to fit the pandemic reality has meant turning attention online. And entrepreneurs are seeing new growth opportunities in that pursuit, according to Jasmine Star, a business strategist and founder of Social Curator.
There are a series of books out about what is called Blue Ocean Strategies. The premise is that most businesses operate in the same ocean, “the Red Ocean”, but to truly succeed a company has to swim in their own ocean, the Blue Ocean. This is all fancy metaphor talk for being different, being better, finding a way to do things differently. A way that will change everything and wow your customers to the point of not only improving your business, but dramatically changing your market as well.
NEW JERSEY - Governor Phil Murphy announced a new initiative Monday that is aimed at getting the unemployed back into the workforce. The "Return and Earn" program will provide a $500 incentive for unemployed workers reentering the workforce and receiving job training from businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Eligible businesses will then be reimbursed for 50% of the wages paid for regular hours worked during the contracted employer-provided training period.
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Salesforce is offering a huge opportunity to help small businesses in San Francisco grow. On Tuesday, the company announced the launch of a new $1-million grant program to assist small growing businesses. The program was started to help those that have been in business for...
“In the digital world that we live in, if you don’t have those skills – soft skills, hard skills, any skills – not only are you not going to grow, you’re going to die," said Laraine Davis, Maryville University's vice president for community and government relations, donor and alumni relations.
Brian Boyle loves the backyard of his home on Chicago’s Northwest Side bungalow belt. There’s a deck, tables, umbrellas and a swing set. “This is our little paradise. We absolutely love it,” Boyle said. “We’re out here all the time.”. The money for his backyard oasis came from the Northwest...
Georgia Power is celebrating this National Drive Electric Week with a continued commitment to providing charging options and making EV adoption easier for drivers and businesses across the state. In addition to offering EV charging stations and resources for customers including a special Plug-In EV rate plan and charger rebates,...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Car Share, of Floshare for short, now has four 100% electronic vehicles available to be rented: Two stationed at the Rochester Public Market and two more at St. Mary’s Hospital. The program is still in the beta test phase, but people wanting to use...
The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) wants to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow their dreams and find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10am until 5pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL. Attendees will learn about grant opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders. Organizations and lenders in attendance will include: City of Homestead, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC), South State Bank, SCORE Homestead, Homestead Main Street, Inc., Miami Bayside Foundation, Emineo Media, Civic Consulting, StartUP FIU, Partners for Self-Employment, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Miami-Dade County Small Business Development.
HARRISBURG (WOLF) — Governor Wolf Monday applauded new legislation to support small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses in Pennsylvania. The legislation comes after the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities conducted a 2018 study showing disparities in the contracting system statewide. "We are trying to make the free market...
The U.S. Small Business Administration has created a program that will award businesses in desperate economic need money to help recover from distress inflicted on them due to the pandemic. U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the SBA began supplemental award notifications to eligible applicants this week,...
BRONZEVILLE — Local businesses owners hurt by the pandemic can apply for a new grant from the state. Leaders from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity spoke Thursday at Build Bronzeville, 5055 S. Prairie Ave., about the state’s $250 million Back to Business grant program, hoping to get the word out to small business owners.
Board-certified neuropsychologist Karen Sullivan, owner of Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain & Memory Clinic and the ‘I Care For Your Brain’ education program, was selected as the only North Carolinian among the 44 participants for the 2021 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses National program. The 10,000 Small Businesses program began in 2009...
Has announced the launch of Strive UK a project designed to assist micro and smaller firms adapt to the ongoing digital transformation. An initiative created by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, the program aims to empower SMEs in the UK to succeed in the digital economy through free guidance, helpful tools, and one-to-one mentoring.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced a $40 million program aimed at helping job seekers and small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Money for the “Workforce Recovery Grant Program” comes from the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to remove barriers, and boost...
Get your phones at the ready - Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday a new campaign highlighting small businesses in Connecticut, and it's happening on social media. In partnership with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, the Do Your Thing CT! campaign takes a unique approach, partnering with local influencers to promote their favorite local spots around the state.
Candles, jewelry, illustrations and Asian skincare products from four vendors lined the walls of a Robinson Street storefront in Orlando on Tuesday evening. The merchants sold their offerings as part of a one-night retail pop-up in a 700-square-foot space called The Milk District Spot. The location, which launched this summer at 2430 E. Robinson St., is billed as a “retail incubator,” where ...
The Return to Earn initiative was launched in June of this year to help small businesses find and retain the talent they need while also helping unemployed Virginian’s transition back into the workforce. As a program incentive, businesses can receive $500 per hire for a maximum of 25 employees. That...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Wells Fargo has selected Community Ventures to receive grants from its Open for Business Fund, bringing nearly $600,000 to Lexington, Kentucky, to help underserved small businesses stay open and preserve jobs. The funding will enable these organizations to provide short- and long-term COVID-19 recovery efforts, technical assistance, and micro-lending programs for diverse small business owners.
Comments / 0